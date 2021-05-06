ROSWELL, GA. (CBS46) - Visitors to the City of Roswell will no longer be required to wear masks or have their temperature checked when they enter the buildings.
Mayor Lori Henry revised her Executive Order after Governor Brian Kemp released his April 30 Executive Order renewing the Public Health State of Emergency.
City employees will continue to wear a mask in public places at city facilities.
Despite the revisions, Roswell still encourages visitors to wear masks, practice physical distancing and use the hand sanitizing stations.
The city issued guidelines and expectations for those planning to attend summer camps. Those are:
• City staff will be required to wear masks in public spaces at all times.
• Masks are recommended, but not required, for camp and program participants.
• Contactless check-in and curbside pick-ups and drop-offs will be provided.
• In the case of potential exposure or illness, isolation and quarantine procedures will be followed per Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines.
For any additional questions related to COVID-19 safety precautions for current spring programs or for summer camps and programs, please contact the Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department at rrpd@roswellgov.com.
To read the full text of the Governor’s or the Mayor’s new Executive Orders and for all City of Roswell updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic response, visit www.roswellgov.com/coronavirus.
