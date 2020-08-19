ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Roswell Mayor Lori Henry issued a mandate Wednesday that masks are to be worn in all city buildings and facilities, following Governor Kemp's August 15 executive order.
The new executive order also extends existing COVID-19 public health and safety measures through Aug. 31, according to officials.
“I strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask when outside your home, social distance when it is possible, wash your hands frequently and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces,” Mayor Henry said.
All individuals are now required to wear a face covering or mask upon entering Roswell’s buildings, such as City Hall and recreation centers, and must continue to wear the face covering in publicly accessible areas of the municipal buildings, according to the press release.
The use of face coverings/masks on outdoor public property, while not mandated, is strongly encouraged, authorities told CBS46 News.
To read the full text of the Governor’s or the Mayor’s new Executive Orders and for all City of Roswell updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic response, visit www.roswellgov.com/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.