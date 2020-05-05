ROSWELL, GA (CBS46)—The city of Roswell has extended its State of Emergency order through June 20.
The updated order is consistent with Governor Kemps most recent executive order.
According to a press release, Roswell Mayor Lori Henry’s executive order will open the parking lots of most Roswell parks.
However, in order to help support physical-distancing measures, city athletic facilities, outdoor gym equipment, playgrounds, Old Mill Park at Vickery Creek, the Heart of Roswell Park, Barrington Hall and its grounds, and Bulloch Hall and its grounds will remain closed until further notice.
City of Roswell leadership monitors the Georgia Department of Health and the Fulton County Board of Health data daily, the release stated.
“I know we are all looking forward to reopening our city and getting our lives back to normal,” Mayor Henry said. “But we will be taking a very measured approach in reopening Roswell. We will do this keeping in mind the health, safety and welfare of our citizens by following CDC and Georgia Health Department guidelines.”
