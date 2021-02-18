Roswell police arrest 35 year-old man on gun and drug charges

FULTON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) – A 35 year old Roswell man is behind bars after authorities say he driving reckless through a parking lot off of Hemingway Lane.
Police say they watched the man strike a sidewalk handrail and curb. Officers contacted the driver and after performing field sobriety testing, probable cause was established and the driver was taken into custody for DUI.
A search of the suspect’s car yielded 9.47 ounces of marijuana, 346 ecstasy pills, 16.6 grams of crack cocaine, 16 grams of crystal meth, 47 oxycodone pills, nearly $1,400 in cash, and 2 handguns.
The suspect was transported to the Fulton County Jail and booked in on charges of DUI, 3 counts of VGCSA (Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act), Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
CBS46 is working on the identity of the 35 year-old Roswell man. Stay with CBS46 for updates
