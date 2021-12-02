ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) — A man has been arrested in Roswell for an armed robbery at a local Chase bank, according to the Roswell Police Department.
Police say 35-year-old Joseph Matthews of Lithonia entered the bank of Alpharetta Street at around 1 p.m. Nov. 30 and gave a note to bank teller that said he had a gun. The bank teller gave him several thousand dollars and he took off.
Bank employees were able to give an "excellent" description of the thief and officers located the suspect less than 10 minutes later walking on Old Roswell Road. He was taken into custody and transported to Fulton County Jail.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.
