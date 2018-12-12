The police chief for the city of Roswell is set to retire.
Chief Rusty Grant will retire on Dec. 31, according to a spokesperson with the city.
Grant was hired by the city in Oct. 2012 as deputy chief, then promoted to chief on March 2013, according to his bio on the city's website.
Prior to joining the department, Grant spent more than 30 years with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to his bio.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.