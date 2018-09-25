Roswell, GA (CBS46)
The Roswell city council has voted unanimously to have an outside company audit the city’s police department after what they’re calling questionable police work.
Part of the reason was after an arrest that focused on the decision to charge a speeding driver by conducting a coin flip. An arrest that made international headlines.
It was the first in a series of questionable decisions by the Roswell Police department.
After the video first surfaced, both officers seen on video behind the arrest were fired.
In the weeks that followed CBS46 investigated more troubling tactics.
We uncovered body camera video of a Roswell police officer getting pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was let go without so much as a breathalyzer, and the investigation is only now public after
CBS46 first started asking questions.
There was also the case where a teenager was placed in the back of a cold police cruiser as part of an interrogation technique.
These incidents were enough for the city council to vote unanimously to have an outside consultant group take a good, hard look at the department and its policies.
“I’m in favor as a Roswell resident, its a good system of checks and balances,” says Lynda Cobb, who lives in the city.
It's not just Lynda Cobb in favor of the audit, police chief Rusty Grant is too.
“There's always going to be a bad actor, it's just a good process of managing our forces and teams,” said Grant.
CBS46 will be following the audit closely and will have updates as new information is learned.
