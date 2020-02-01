ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) – Roswell Police charged 29-year-old James English with the murder of Eddy Leonardo an employee of Super Mercado Jalisco. Police believe that robbery was the motive.
Officers were dispatched around 12:50 p.m. after reports of an armed robbery in the parking lot of a Super Mercado on Alpharetta Street.
Upon arrival, police found a Hispanic man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.
The victim Eddy Leonardo was immediately transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Police expect that there will be more arrests in this case.
If anyone was in the area and witnessed this incident or has information, please call 770-640-4100 and speak with a detective. If you wish to remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.