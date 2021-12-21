ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) — If you live in the city of Roswell and plan on traveling for the holidays, police say they are happy to look after your place while you are gone.
The Roswell Police Department is offering what it calls a "free vacation watch service" for anyone who will be away from home this holiday season.
As part of the service, Roswell police officers will routinely check your home while you are away to give you peace of mind that your home is well-protected in your absence.
To take advantage of the service, residents need to go to https://bit.ly/RPDVacationWatch to add their home to the list.
