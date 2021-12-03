ROSWELL, Ga (CBS46) – Beginning Dec. 6, Roswell residents and business owners will have 60 days to register their alarms with the City.
This is in accordance with Roswell’s updated False Alarm Ordinance passed in April of 2021.
The Roswell Police Department responded to 7,735 alarm calls in 2019, 97% ended up being false alarms.
In the same period, the Roswell Fire Department responded to 1,167 alarm calls, 98% of which were false.
The False Alarm Reduction Program aims to reduce the significant number of these unnecessary calls for service, freeing up public safety resources to respond to actual emergency calls or engage in more proactive and preventative safety measures.
Current alarm users can register their alarm through the City’s third-party vendor, CryWolf Inc., here.
Any new alarm users will have five business days following the installation of a burglar or fire alarm system to register as well.
Police warn that penalties for false alarms within a calendar year will be levied according to an increasing fee schedule. The first false alarm will be treated as an educational opportunity with a warning, whereas the second false alarm will incur a fine of $50. Third and subsequent false alarms will incur increasing fines up to $300 for eight or more false alarms within a calendar year.
Enforcement of the ordinance will not go into effect until Feb. 1, 2022.
In order to help prevent false alarms at your home or business, consider the following tips:
- Keep the system maintained and change the batteries at scheduled times.
- Make sure everyone in the home or business knows the necessary codes and understands what to do if the alarm should accidentally activate.
- Make sure that rooms with motion sensors are free of pets, party decorations, or anything else that can activate them.
- Test the alarm system to confirm that it is in working order; if you have any doubts, call the alarm company immediately for service
Any residents or business owners with questions about the program or their responsibilities are encouraged to contact the Roswell False Alarm Reduction Program at (833)981-4003 or email roswellga@alarm-billing.com.
