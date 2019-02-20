ROSWELL, GA (CBS46) A woman who allegedly stole a wallet and attempted credit card fraud at a Target is wanted by police.
Roswell Police say a black female attempted to purchase items worth several hundreds of dollars at a Target on North Point Parkway. Police say they want to speak with the suspect.
Anyone with information on the lady's identification is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department.
