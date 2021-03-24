The City of Roswell has been granted a $5 million loan through the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank (GTIB) to resurface its streets.
The loan will address several years of resurfacing needs at one time.
This summer, the City of Roswell will resurface about 19 miles of road, which includes 83 roads.
To see the full resurface list that the loan will cover click here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.