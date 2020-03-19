SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) Crews are currently on the scene of a gas leak in Sandy Springs and a busy roadway is shut down as a result.
According to Sandy Springs Police, the leak is in the area of Roswell Road and Dunwoody Place. Roswell Road is currently shut down to all north and south traffic and commuters are being rerouted onto Roberts Drive.
They're asking travelers to avoid the area, if possible.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
#TRAFFICADVISORY @SandySprings_PD is currently at the scene of a gas leak in the area of Roswell Rd and Dunwoody Place. Roswell Rd is currently shut down to all north and south traffic. Traffic is being rerouted onto Roberts Dr. Avoid the areas #SSPDGASLEAK#SSPDTRAFFICADVISORY pic.twitter.com/FNtV26irmE— Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) March 19, 2020
