SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) Crews are currently on the scene of a gas leak in Sandy Springs and a busy roadway is shut down as a result.

According to Sandy Springs Police, the leak is in the area of Roswell Road and Dunwoody Place. Roswell Road is currently shut down to all north and south traffic and commuters are being rerouted onto Roberts Drive.

They're asking travelers to avoid the area, if possible.

