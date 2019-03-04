ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46)- The City of Roswell has begun to install a new pedestrian crossing at a busy highway carrying approximately 16,000 vehicles per day.
The pedestrian crossing will be installed at the Saddle Creek Subdivision at the State Route 140.
The scope of the project will include a raised median island and crosswalk with signalized beacons to more aggressively alert motorists to the presence of pedestrians.
Work began on March 4 and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day. The City will monitor the pedestrian beacon’s operation for a period of time.
For more information on City of Roswell Transportation projects, visit www.roswellgov.com.
