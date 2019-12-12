ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) A teacher is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a student at High Meadows School in Roswell.
A warrant was issued for 39 year-old John Garcia, who is accused of inappropriately touching the male student at the school. He turned himself in to authorities on December 8.
The victim has not been identified but he is under 16 years-old. Garcia is facing felony charges of sexual battery of a minor.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.