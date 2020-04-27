ROSWELL (CBS46)—The city of Roswell made an announcement that will benefit residents.
According to a press release, the city of Roswell will reopen its recycling center on May 5th. The recycling center is located at 11570 Maxwell Road.
There will be limited operations and limited hours.
To help protect residents and staff, the following criteria will be implemented:
• Service will be limited to City of Roswell residents only.
• Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Residents are required to remain in their vehicles at all times.
• Recyclables must be located in the trunk of cars/SUVs or in the bed of pickup trucks.
• Recyclables must be presorted and ready for collection. No sorting will be conducted by City staff.
• Shredding will be limited to drop-off only.
