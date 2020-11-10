Roswell Fire Department says a gas line break temporarily forced traffic to be diverted from Coleman Road between Farm Track and Hightower just before 4 p.m.
The department reopened the roadway shortly after 5 p.m.
Details of what lead to the gas line break have not been reported.
