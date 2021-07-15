Roswell woman celebrates her 100th birthday with party at assisted living home

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Roswell woman celebrated a century of life Thursday. She lived through the Great Depression, several wars and of course the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doris LaFrenier's family says she loves rock and roll music, so celebrating with tunes Thursday is exactly how she marked her 100th birthday.
"I love my mama! I love my mama," her three kids said to us as they sat by her side Thursday at the Historic Roswell Place Assisted Living Home.
"She lived through the depression with a large catholic family in Louisiana. You remember that? She won't eat beans till this day," said her daughter, Judy Popper.
"She was a great cook. I mean a great Cajun cook," said her son, Scott Sapp.
LaFrenier went to college before WWII. Then during the war, she worked at a military base where she met her first husband, Bill Sapp.
That brought them to Georgia, to his hometown of Dalton. "Georgia is where she's lived for so many years of her life," said Popper.
She says her mother is just happy her family has remained close. "That's one of the proudest things of her life that we all love each other, still do."
