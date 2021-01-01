A community is rallying together after a trailer home was ripped from its foundation likely by a tornado with someone inside.
“This is this terrible, especially on New Year’s,” said Paul Check who lives close to the affected house.
A #tornado flipped over a house in Juliette #Georgia, a female was trapped inside but has been rescued. Details coming up on @cbs46 #weather #storm #NewYearsDay pic.twitter.com/72DGm1WjKx— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 1, 2021
Firefighters and police battled huge downed trees to get to the woman.
“I don’t know where inside the house she was at she was under some debris inside the house I believe they were able to make their way in with just brute strength and free her,” said Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman.
Officials said they got the call around 2:45pm from neighbors telling them a home had been flipped over. Neighbors described howling conditions.
“The trees were just bending over and then it started hailing so I was really concerned you know I was like this is probably going to get really bad really fast,” said Paul.
The area is no stranger to bad weather. Only one home in the Juliette, Georgia community was torn up. Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said the woman luckily sustained no injuries, but the house is a total lose.
“This community is pretty tight we all love each other and it’s all about community so if they ever need any help they’re more than welcome to come and we’ll help them,” said Paul.
Sheriff Freeman said the rescued lady was staying with neighbors for the moment and has been offered assistance from the county and The Redcross.
