LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A family said several gunmen fired multiple rounds of ammunition into their DeKalb County home.
The gunmen are still on the loose.
“I’ve never been one to be scared of the dark, but I’m scared of the dark now because I don’t know what’s lurking in the dark anymore,” a mother told CBS46 News.
At least two gunman with intentions to kill were lurking in the darkness behind this Lithonia family’s home early Monday morning when shots rang out just after 1:40.
“It’s not the one you do pow, pow, pow. It was brrrrrr. That rapid sound that’s never ending,” a mother said.
Bullets hit every room of the family’s home.
“I’m on the bed I’m feeling shrapnel, I guess, and pieces of the wall pitching against me,” the mother explained.
Some of those bullets missing the family by just inches.
“I just told myself well this is it you going to get shot,” the mother told CBS46 reporter Trason Bragg.
After several minutes, the bullets finally stopped. Dozens of bullet holes lined their walls, ceiling, couch, and even clothes. Debris from the bullet holes was everywhere, but luckily no one was shot.
When police arrived they found bullets belonging to an AK-47 as well as two other types of guns.
“I feel it’s divine intervention that we’re alive,” the mother said.
The family added they believe they were targeted by mistake. They believe the gunmen were after someone else who lives in the complex, but mixed up their units.
DeKalb County police are now investigating.
