A routine traffic stop landed a man behind bars on numerous drug-related charges.
According to Clayton County police, officers were conducting a routine traffic detail on I-75 northbound at Mount Zion Boulevard on November 12.
An officer clocked a 2019 Dodge Ram at 89 mph in a 65 mph zone, police wrote.
Moments later, officers stopped the vehicle and reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the truck.
“Officers asked for identification and the offender provided a name and date of birth. During the investigation, officers learned the offender had a pre-existing warrant out of Fayette County”, according to police.
The offender took off running and was later arrested.
After officers searched the person’s truck, officers located more than an ounce of marijuana, 14.9 grams of MDMA pills, other drug related objects, and over $11, 000 in cash.
The suspect was charged with speeding, no driver’s license, and possession of drugs with intent to distribute.
