ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A routine traffic stop for a window tint violation led to a chase that ended with an arrest in Atlanta Tuesday.
Georgia State Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle at Glenwood Avenue near Muse Street for a window tint violation, only for the vehicle to flee the scene. Troopers gave pursuit, as the suspect drove recklessly.
The driver ultimately crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Waldo Street, at which point the driver fled on foot before being taken into custody.
GSP found that the driver was in possession of over 1/2 pound of marijuana, along with having several felony and misdemeanor warrants in Clayton, DeKalb, Forsyth, and Henry Counties. The suspect had also been flagged as armed and dangerous, noted for violent tendencies, a history of drug abuse, and being an escape risk.
The suspect has not been identified at this time. Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
