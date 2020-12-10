Former New York City mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is one of several witnesses testifying Thursday before the Governmental Affairs Committee of the Georgia House of Representatives.
Giuliani once again outlined theories on how he believes the presidential election was "stolen" from President Donald Trump.
“Don’t you feel any responsibility to the enforcement of the law?” Giuliani asked lawmakers, suggesting they are afraid of the “American media,” “big tech,” and the “big left.”
Before Giuliani's testimony, committee members heard from other high-profile Trump supporters, including J. Christian Adams, president and general counsel of the Public Interest Legal Foundation and the founder of the Election Law Center.
“Signature matches must be real,” Adams said as he outlined steps Georgia could take to make its elections more secure. “The next thing you can do to both make the system work better and increase confidence in the system is to have centralized transparent counting.”
Also testifying virtually was Matt Braynard, a former data strategist for the Trump campaign who started a group called the Voter Integrity Project after the Nov. 3 election. He testified that his analysis shows tens of thousands of Georgia votes that potentially were cast illegally.
“The number of ballots that are strongly indicated as being illegally cast surpasses the margin of victory in the presidential election, thus making it impossible to know who the deserved winner is,” said Braynard.
Democrats on the committee dismissed the testimony as conspiracy theories.
State Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, said she personally dug into several of the names on Braynard’s list and found voters she says should not be on it.
“He and his wife were very surprised that their names have been attached to a federal lawsuit and there have been no attempts to contact them to verify any of this information,” said Nguyen.
The hearing continues at 2 p.m. Click here to watch.
