(Meredith/CBS46) -- Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, just days after visiting Atlanta.
Giuliani, who is leading president Trump's post-election legal battle, was in Atlanta testifying in front of a Georgia state Senate committee.
In a tweet, President Trump wished Giuliani a speedy recovery and praised him for Giuliani’s efforts.
“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”
This story is breaking and will be updated.
