ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta's newest professional sports team, Rugby ATL, kicks off its inaugural season February 9th at Life University in Marietta.
Assistant Coach Blake Bradford sat down with CBS46 Sports Director Fred Kalil to talk about the team and explain some of the basics for following the sport of rugby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.