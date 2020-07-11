ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Rumors across social media that civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis had passed away were not true, according to his chief of staff and a family member CBS46 spoke to Saturday afternoon.
The rumors started around 3 p.m. Saturday and was given credence when Congressman Lewis' colleague, Congresswoman Alma S. Adams tweeted out her condolences on the loss of Lewis. Lewis' chief of staff quickly got word out that Lewis was still very much alive. Congresswoman Adams has since deleted the tweet and apologized for relying on the false report.
Lewis' family said the Congressman was resting and spoke to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi today. He's also been visited recently by former ambassador Andrew Young.
Congressman Lewis, 80, continues to battle Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He's been in Congress for more than 30 years and is sometimes called "the conscience of the U.S. Congress."
