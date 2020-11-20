CLAYTON COUNTY Ga, (CBS46) -- On November 1st, 2020, the Forest Park Police Department responded to a person at 3950 Jonesboro Rd., Forest Park (Rumor’s Gentleman’s Club). Officers found one victim shot in the chest. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but succumb to his wound and was pronounced deceased.
Forest Park Homicide Detectives using video footage and anonymous tips from the Nixle tip line positively identified the shooter as Tachie Vonzell Jackson and obtained a murder warrant for his arrest.
Tachie Vonzell Jackson is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing at a height of 5’08” and weighing approximately 145 pounds. Jackson possibly has a tattoo on his right hand of a cloud and “EST. 1998”.
Jackson should to be considered armed and dangerous, and if spotted 911 should be dialed immediately, if anyone has any information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts, they can contact the Fugitive Squad at 770-477-4479. The Nixle tip line can be used to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.