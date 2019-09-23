Resolution for paper ballots fails in Morgan County

(Source: WGCL)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A run-off election will be held October 15 in the races for District 6 Board of Commissioners and District 2 Atlanta Board of Education.

Results for the September 17 race were certified by the Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections on September 23.

On the day of the run-off, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for District 6 voting, and open until 8 p.m. for District 2 voting.

Who's running?

Board of Commissioners: District 6

  • J. Carn: 1607
  • G. Joyner: 1223

Atlanta Board of Education: District 2

  • A. Baldon: 1607
  • D. Huntley: 282

**Early voting will take place from October 7 -11, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

C.T. Martin Natatorium Recreation Center

3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta 30311

East Point Library

2757 Main Street, East Point 30344

Fairburn Library

60 Valley View Drive, Fairburn 30213

Fulton County Government Center

130 Peachtree Street, SW Atlanta 30303

South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.