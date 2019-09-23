FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A run-off election will be held October 15 in the races for District 6 Board of Commissioners and District 2 Atlanta Board of Education.
Results for the September 17 race were certified by the Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections on September 23.
On the day of the run-off, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for District 6 voting, and open until 8 p.m. for District 2 voting.
Who's running?
Board of Commissioners: District 6
- J. Carn: 1607
- G. Joyner: 1223
Atlanta Board of Education: District 2
- A. Baldon: 1607
- D. Huntley: 282
**Early voting will take place from October 7 -11, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
C.T. Martin Natatorium Recreation Center
3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta 30311
East Point Library
2757 Main Street, East Point 30344
Fairburn Library
60 Valley View Drive, Fairburn 30213
Fulton County Government Center
130 Peachtree Street, SW Atlanta 30303
South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park
