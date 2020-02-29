ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- More than 700 runners took over downtown Atlanta, ran 26 miles and fought for their spot on team USA on Saturday.
For 26 years, Gayle and Charles Wiley supported their son chasing his dreams.
They said competing in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials was no different.
"We are here to support our son Turner Wiley from Seattle, Washington. Said Turner’s mother Gayle. “Although Turner was born at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.."
Turner, who has been running since high school, recently qualified for the Olympic Team Trials at the Chicago Marathon last October.
His parents described him as dedicated and ambitious, doing anything to achieve his goals.
"It's so funny because years ago he said my goal is to make it to the time trials.. And we were like.. Okay. And he did it. And we just couldn’t be prouder of him.." Gayle said.
His father Charles chimed in, “It's been a lot of fun just watching him progress as an athlete."
Turner stepped off from centennial Olympic Park with about 700 other top-tier athletes all fighting for the top 3 spots.
Whether he placed or not, Turner and his family cherished the unique experience and said they are already planning what’s next.
"He wouldn’t mind qualifying again next year or in a few years.” His father said. “I think first is a really good dinner somewhere in Atlanta and some really good sleep.”
Finalists:
Men - galen rupp, jake riley, and abdi abdirahman.
Women: aliphine tuliamuk, molly seidel, and sally kipyego
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.