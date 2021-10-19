ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police say a running rental vehicle with $20,000 worth of property inside was stolen around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 while sitting outside the lobby at Marriott Suites Atlanta Midtown.
RELATED: Man pulls gun on suspected slider crime thief in metro Atlanta
Police say that the thief was on a Bird scooter before jumping into the running vehicle. A valet worker attempted to stop the thief unsuccessfully.
The victims claim there was about $20,000 worth of property in the car, including their camera equipment, two laptops, one iPad, two phones and a wallet.
RELATED: Keys left in half of stolen vehicles, says Atlanta Police
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.