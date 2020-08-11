ATLANTA (CBS46) -- After an uneventful day at the polls, Georgians now have a clear view of who will be in each and every race in the November 3rd General Election.
For state officials, the quiet day at the polls was a welcome relief after chaotic times during the primary. No major issues were reported in Fulton County or anywhere else in the state as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.
The runoff election produced a new district attorney for Fulton County and likely sent a QAnon conspiracy believer to Congress from District 14.
More Details On The Major Races:
