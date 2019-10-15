FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Two runoff elections will be held Tuesday to fill a vacant Fulton County Board of Commissioners seat as well as a spot on the Atlanta school board.
A special election was held in September for a seat on the board of commissioners with Joe Carn and Gordon Joyner receiving the most votes. A runoff election will be held Tuesday.
The seat became available in May following the death of long-time commissioner Emma Darnell, who was in her 8th term representing the southern district of the county.
The other election in the county will fill a seat on the Atlanta Public Schools board District 2.
Aretta Baldon and Davida Huntley received the most votes during an election in September. The position was made available when former school board member Byron Amos left to run for the Atlanta City Council.
Click here for polling locations, times and additional information!
