NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) Construction crews doing work in Norcross have ruptured a gas line and that has forced the closure of Buford Highway.
The rupture happened on the 5000 block of Buford Highway between Britt Avenue and S. Cemetery Street. Firefighters have also evacuated as many as four homes.
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services says the roadway will be shut down for about an hour.
The roadway reopened around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
Firefighters are evacuating approx 3-4 homes along the 5000 Block of Buford Hwy, btwn Britt Ave & S Cemetery Street in Norcross. Buford Hwy to South Peachtree has also been closed Construction workers have struck a 3 to 4-inch gas line. Atlanta Gas & Light's ETA approx 1-hour. pic.twitter.com/5TvIGMmaYk— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) August 20, 2019
