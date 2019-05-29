NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Part of living on this part of Smokey Road means getting your hands a little dirty. Angie Schmeck spends her days on the land.
“I like doing it,” she said.
Schmeck knows her way around a tractor. We filmed her cutting and rolling hay. She also raises horses.
“We’ve got almost 1200 acres right here,” she told reporter Ashley Thompson. “It’s special. You don’t find this, not in Coweta County anymore. There’s not much of this anywhere.”
Some locals call Smokey Road a scenic bypass. They see plans to build twenty-something houses as a threat to its rural character.
“They’re going to tear down that barn from what I understand and they’re supposed to build houses all the way down that property line.”
A battle between rural life and suburban sprawl. Brunette Phillips is caught in the middle.
“I aint got nowhere to go,” she told reporter Ashley Thompson. “It’s like – I feel like trash.”
Brunette raised a family on a farm while her husband helped manage it. They were told they could live out their days in a house provided to them.
“Who goes on a handshake anymore? Nobody now. But back then, you just went on your word.”
The land Brunette’s house sits on was recently sold. She’s now selling most of her possessions to help pay for a move she never planned on.
“I’ve been crying,” she said. “I’ve been crying a lot. I’ve been very emotional. I got personal stuff. That’s the hard part.”
An old barn next door has already been torn down. Some see contractors moving in as a threat to this way of living.
