ATLANTA (CBS46)—Rural hospitals are slated to receive a cash infusion to help combat coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to a press release from state officials, the amended 2020 fiscal year budget will contain $5 million for rural hospitals.
“In light of the recent flooding at Grady Hospital in Atlanta and the outbreak of COVID-19, it has brought to the forefront the need to have a stable safety net in place for health care,” said Rep. England.
“Our rural hospitals are the backbone of that network even though we do not always think about them that way. These funds and the strike team will help stabilize those facilities in an immediate and long term fashion."
“Rural hospitals have never been more important and these funds and the fiscal assistance they will receive will pay huge dividends,” said Senator Hill.
