ATLANTA (CBS46) — The price at the pump in the city of Atlanta soared to $4 a gallon at several filling stations Thursday.
New economic sanctions on Russia pushed the price of a barrel of oil toward $100.
Claudia Darobi paid more than $4.09 a gallon filling up her SUV with premium in Buckhead.
“I think it’s absolutely preposterous,” Darobi said. “If we’re as strong and as powerful as we’re supposed to be and claim to be historically, we’ve got to do something different because I can’t afford these gas prices.”
Gas prices will continue to climb as we transition to summer fuel mandated by the EPA. Right now, the average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.53.
“Should the situation escalate, it’s not impossible that Russia may use oil as a weapon. $4 a gallon that is definitely a possibility for the National average by April or May,” Gas Buddy expert Patrick DeHaan said.
Keep in mind, Russia is a major exporter of oil and natural gas, selling 12% and 17% of the global supply of each.
Plus, the cost of heating oil is also up, costing you 47%more to warm up your home this winter compared to last.
“We’ve got oil and mineral rights and things on our homeland. What are we doing with that and how can we be more self-sufficient?” asked Texas resident Sha Brennan.
Whatever the economic punishment Russia receives in the coming weeks, it is likely to put increasing pressure on an already fragile supply chain.
“I was one of the people that didn’t necessarily vote for Trump, but I’m kind of regretting it because this is one of the situations where I would want somebody that knows money to be able to talk about what’s going on to see if they can come to some type of agreement because at the end of the day money talks,” Truck Driver Akeem Turner said.
The all-time record for a national average was $4.10 in 2008. Experts believe we could top in a couple of months.
