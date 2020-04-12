Atlanta, Ga. (CBS46) Sources have confirmed to CBS46 that longtime Atlanta radio personality, Ryan Cameron, is currently in a hospital intensive care unit for treatment of a heart related issue.
Cameron is a native Atlantan and current host of 'The Voice of Atlanta' segment for Majic 107.5/97.5. The radio show airs Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Many Atlantans remember Cameron from his days on the air for WVEE Atlanta on V-103.
He is also the first African-American P.A. announcer for the Atlanta Hawks basketball franchise.
Fans and friends, such a V-103 personality, Frank Ski, and WAOK radio host Rashad Richey, have asked for prayers for Cameron through various social media platforms.
As you celebrate Easter Sunday. Please send a prayer for my friend and Atlanta Radio Legend Ryan Cameron. @ryancameron#Prayersforryancameron pic.twitter.com/msOyGJcEgj— Frank Ski (@FRANKSKI) April 12, 2020
I need everyone to pray my friend and #radio giant @ryancameron for a full recovery. Lift his family up as well. As we celebrate #ResurrectionDay, let us not forget that #GOD is still #OnTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/4hIRWl411h— DR. RASHAD RICHEY (@Rashad1380) April 12, 2020
CBS46 will continue to follow Cameron's hospitalization and recovery.
