A man wanted out of South Carolina in connection to the death of a toddler was arrested in Clayton County.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s office, Joshua Dowling was wanted out of Beufort, S.C. in connection to the death of an 8-month-old infant.
The sheriff’s office reported Dowling has been a fugitive since June 2019 for “inflicting trauma to the child’s head”.
There was no word on how deputies tracked Dowling in Clayton County or where in Clayton County Dowling was arrested.
