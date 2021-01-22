In just 21 seconds and 31 words, Fire Captain Andrea Hall from the City of South Fulton made an indelible impression at President Biden's inauguration. It's something that she knew would be a challenge. She says "Here I am sandwiched between J-Lo and Lady Gaga, and I'm thinking how do you make the pledge exciting on the heels of Lady Gaga?"
She made it unforgettable by adding American Sign Language to the pledge, something that she knows from having a deaf parent. Hall says "I did it because I'm bilingual in a sense." and she wanted to be as inclusive as possible.
While Captain Hall seemed completely calm and collected, there was a storm going on inside. She says "there was an intense amount of nervousness that came over me that I had not experienced up to that time. I was like 'Please, God, don't let me forget what I'm supposed to be saying.'"
Of course, she nailed it and now that she is back home, this first black female Fire Captain in the City of South Fulton looks forward to her career as what she calls a servant leader. She says "when you're leading people, the greatest gift that you can give them by serving them is teaching how to be a leader with empathy, compassion and love."
Being a servant leader runs in the family, Captain Hall's younger sister, Whitney, is the first black and female chief fire marshal in Savannah, GA.
(0) comments
