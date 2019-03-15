SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in the city of South Fulton asked for the public's help identifying the persons of interest in an early Friday morning robbery of an International House of Pancakes..
According to police, two suspects walked into the restaurant's office area and one removed a safe while the other stood outside the door with a handgun.
Surveillance video captured the duo on camera and also showed workers casually walking away from the area where the robbers were standing.
Police said the pair walked out of the IHOP and fled from the scene. No one was injured in the robbery.
If you have information about the case, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
