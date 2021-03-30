South Fulton police are asking residents to call a tip line to report illegal ATV use in the city.
Officials are concerned about an increase in the usage of ATVs as the summer months approach.
The tip line will be for anyone to call police to report ATVs used illegally on public highways and private property throughout the city.
In addition, to further crackdown on illegal ATV usage, officers are using drones and working with local businesses and neighborhood associations to gain access to security footage. The footage will help officers identify ATV violators, according to a city spokesperson.
“As we enter the spring and summer months, we anticipate the illegal use of off-road vehicles on public roads and private property to ramp up,” said Police Chief Keith Meadows. “We now have a dedicated tip line that citizens can use to report illegal ATV activity.” Callers can remain anonymous when reporting sightings.
The number to dial: (470) 552-TIPS (8477).
A city spokesperson noted, “Georgia defines an all-terrain vehicle as any motorized vehicle designed for off-road use which is equipped with four low-pressure tires, a seat designed to be straddled by the operator and handlebars for steering.”
State and local laws prevent the use of these vehicles on public roadways and violators can face up to $750 in fines and jail time.
South Fulton officers, according to a spokesperson, will issue citations to violators and have their ATVs impounded for the following offenses:
• Riding an unregistered vehicle on a public roadway or without a helmet, valid insurance or a license;
• Fleeing and eluding police;
• Aggressive driving;
• Failing to exercise due care; or
• Criminal trespassing
This crackdown comes as other metro Atlanta cities work to curtail illegal ATV driving.
