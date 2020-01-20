NEW YORK (CBS46) – While the Super Bowl is still a little more than two weeks away, the special deals from companies related to the big game got cranked up Monday. Volvo Cars announced a new promotional campaign that might end up with the car company giving away $1 million worth of new cars.
According to Autoblog.com, Volvo said the car giveaway would go ahead if either the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers record a safety in Super Bowl LIV. In order to qualify for the giveaway, users must go to VolvoSafetySunday.com and configure one of their vehicles available in the U.S. Autoblog said once the car is designed and submitted, the user will get a configuration code and that’s all that is needed.
After that, everyone registered must hope either the Chiefs or 49ers can get a safety in the game. Over the last two NFL seasons, there have been a total of 18 safeties recorded. Neither the 49ers nor Chiefs had a safety over those two seasons.
Looking at the defensive lines, the 49ers and Chiefs were both among the top 11 franchises in sacks during the 2019 regular season. However, the Chiefs also ranked third in the NFL in sacks allowed during the regular season, giving up just 25 the entire season. In the postseason, the Chiefs and 49ers have both allowed just three sacks to their opponents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.