ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are still searching for the person who sexually assaulted a jogger on Pullman trail last month. It's one of two attacks on joggers in metro Atlanta in a matter of weeks.
The incidents have brought heightened awareness of the potential dangers of jogging alone. Self defense instructor and former body guard Mitchell O'Neal Mitchell says everyone should be on guard at all times. "Being safe and protecting one’s self is a lifestyle. It’s not just a set of habits that you pick up and put down when you need them," he says.
He says people should be aware of where they park near trails, avoiding parking between big vehicles, trucks, and vans to maximize visibility of potential threats.
He adds joggers should return to their cars or homes with intent. “Having your keys and in hand and practicing that good situational awareness, not looking down at your phone," he says.
Additionally, people should constantly scan their surroundings for threats. Finally, he says use the buddy system. "Say hey, this is the route that I'm running in Piedmont Park today and I expect to be back in an hour," he says.
