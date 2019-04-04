COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Two teenagers continue to recover after being hit by a car in front of Wheeler High School in Marietta.
Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt says even before the incident, safety upgrades for the area were in the works.
“One of our commissioners was approached by the principal of the school last fall actually about the dangerous conditions of Holt Road,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Cavitt said a week before a study on the road was scheduled, the students were hit. There are two crosswalks near the school. Many say they are not in safe locations.
“I feel like it wasn't a crosswalk,” said 17-year-old Quazim Terry. “I feel like it's just a regular road because the lines, you can't really see them.”
The incident has sped up plans for safety upgrades.
As early as next month the two crosswalks will be combined into one and moved away from a nearby side street, and a rapid flashing beacon will be installed. The rapid flashing beacon will include a raised median, so pedestrians can stop in the middle of the road if necessary. The parking lot across from Wheeler High School will be closed and updated signage and street lighting will be added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.