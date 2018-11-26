ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- The name of one of Atlanta's hottest hometown athletes is burning up social media.
A man claiming to be the ex-lover of basketball star Dwight Howard is pulling him into a tawdry sex scandal.
His sexual orientation is not the story, but rather the validity of the rumor that a social media influencer is trying to spread.
CBS46 reporter Brittany Edney has been digging into the claims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.