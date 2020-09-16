Hurricane Sally slams into Alabama and Florida, and rescues from widespread flooding are underway

Water floods on the road near the marina hours before Hurricane Sally makes landfall on the US Gulf Coast in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

 Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The worst is not yet over as Sally continues on a path of severe weather over Georgia.

“As Tropical Storm Sally moves through Georgia, Georgians should pay attention to the weather alerts for their area and follow the guidance of local officials,” is the warning from Chris Stallings, director of Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

Wednesday at 4:45 a.m. Hurricane Sally made landfall with sustained winds of 105 mph at Gulf Shores, Alabama. The CAT 2 storm knocked out power for thousands of coastal residents into Florida's panhandle, flooded streets and downed trees before weakening into a tropical storm.

Now, with Sally continuing a creeping path over Georgia with sustained winds of 70 mph, state agencies are bracing for the worst. As the system makes it way to North Georgia it is expected to weaken into a tropical depression bringing with it potentially sweeping flash floods.

Most of north and parts of central Georgia will remain under flash flood warnings into Thursday. 

Dangers of flood waters:

  • Possible drowning

  • Just six inches of fast-moving water can carry away an adult

  • Twelve inches of fast moving water can carry away a small car

  • Only 18 - 24 inches is needed t carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks

Georgia Department of Transportation advised citizens to call 511 to report flash flooding, downed trees or other obstructions that impede travel on roadways or bridges.

What NOT to do during a flash flood:

  • Do not drive or walk through standing water 

  • Do not drive around barricades

  • Do not come into contact with downed power lines; doing so could result in the risk of electric shock or electrocution

According to GEMA, there is also a risk of tornadoes in South Georgia, which if they occur could result in power outages.

What to do during a tornado:

  • Seek shelter in storm cellar or basement
  • If an underground shelter is not available, go to a small, windowless interior room or hallway on the lowest floor possible

