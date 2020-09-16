ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The worst is not yet over as Sally continues on a path of severe weather over Georgia.
“As Tropical Storm Sally moves through Georgia, Georgians should pay attention to the weather alerts for their area and follow the guidance of local officials,” is the warning from Chris Stallings, director of Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.
Wednesday at 4:45 a.m. Hurricane Sally made landfall with sustained winds of 105 mph at Gulf Shores, Alabama. The CAT 2 storm knocked out power for thousands of coastal residents into Florida's panhandle, flooded streets and downed trees before weakening into a tropical storm.
Now, with Sally continuing a creeping path over Georgia with sustained winds of 70 mph, state agencies are bracing for the worst. As the system makes it way to North Georgia it is expected to weaken into a tropical depression bringing with it potentially sweeping flash floods.
Water floods on the road near the marina hours before Hurricane Sally makes landfall on the US Gulf Coast in Pascagoula, Mississippi on September 15, 2020. - Hurricane Sally churned towards the US Gulf Coast on September 15, 2020, threatening deadly flash flooding in Alabama and Mississippi, even as it weakened to a Category 1 storm. The National Hurricane Center said the storm in the Gulf of Mexico was packing maximum sustained winds of around 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Residents walk on the costal road hours before Hurricane Sally makes landfall on the US Gulf Coast in Pascagoula, Mississippi on September 15, 2020. - Hurricane Sally churned towards the US Gulf Coast on September 15, 2020, threatening deadly flash flooding in Alabama and Mississippi, even as it weakened to a Category 1 storm. The National Hurricane Center said the storm in the Gulf of Mexico was packing maximum sustained winds of around 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
GULF SHORES, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 15: Water floods a road as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on September 15, 2020 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The storm is bringing heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
GULF SHORES, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 15: People run across a road through the rain and wind as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on September 15, 2020 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The storm is bringing heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MOBILE, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 16: Eddie Elliott climbs through the broken window to his business as Hurricane Sally passes through the area on September 16, 2020 in Mobile, Alabama. The storm is bringing heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge to the area. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MOBILE, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 16: A window is seen broken out of a building as Hurricane Sally passes through the area on September 16, 2020 in Mobile, Alabama. The storm is bringing heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge to the area. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
BAYOU LA BATRE, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 15: A driver navigates along a flooded road as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on September 15, 2020 in Bayou La Batre, Alabama. The storm is threatening to bring heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MOBILE, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 16: A police vehicle drives through a street strewn with tree branches as the winds and rain from Hurricane Sally pass through the area on September 16, 2020 in Mobile, Alabama. Mr. Hollyhand evacuated from his home to spend the night in the hotel. The storm is bringing heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge to the area. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
GULF SHORES, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 15: Waves break ashore near rthe Gulf State Park pier as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on September 15, 2020 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The storm is bringing heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MOBILE, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 16: Morgan Griffin cleans up the broken window in the store he works in as Hurricane Sally passes through the area on September 16, 2020 in Mobile, Alabama. The storm is bringing heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge to the area. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A torn US national flag is seen during Hurricane Sally landfall in Mobile, Alabama on September 16, 2020. - Hurricane Sally barrelled into the US Gulf Coast early Wednesday, with forecasts of drenching rains that could provoke "historic" and potentially deadly flash floods.The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the Category 2 storm hit Gulf Shores, Alabama at about 4:45 am (0945 GMT), bringing maximum sustained winds of about 105 miles (165 kilometers) per hour."Historic life-threatening flooding likely along portions of the northern Gulf coast," the Miami-based center had warned late Tuesday, adding the hurricane could dump up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain in some areas. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - A man saves his hat in the strong wind during Hurricane Sally landfall in Mobile, Alabama on September 16, 2020. - Hurricane Sally barrelled into the US Gulf Coast early Wednesday, with forecasts of drenching rains that could provoke "historic" and potentially deadly flash floods.The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the Category 2 storm hit Gulf Shores, Alabama at about 4:45 am (0945 GMT), bringing maximum sustained winds of about 105 miles (165 kilometers) per hour."Historic life-threatening flooding likely along portions of the northern Gulf coast," the Miami-based center had warned late Tuesday, adding the hurricane could dump up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain in some areas. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Most of north and parts of central Georgia will remain under flash flood warnings into Thursday.
Dangers of flood waters:
Possible drowning
Just six inches of fast-moving water can carry away an adult
Twelve inches of fast moving water can carry away a small car
Only 18 - 24 inches is needed t carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks
Georgia Department of Transportation advised citizens to call 511 to report flash flooding, downed trees or other obstructions that impede travel on roadways or bridges.
What NOT to do during a flash flood:
Do not drive or walk through standing water
Do not drive around barricades
Do not come into contact with downed power lines; doing so could result in the risk of electric shock or electrocution
According to GEMA, there is also a risk of tornadoes in South Georgia, which if they occur could result in power outages.
What to do during a tornado:
Seek shelter in storm cellar or basement
If an underground shelter is not available, go to a small, windowless interior room or hallway on the lowest floor possible
