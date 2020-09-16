Hurricane Sally Makes Landfall On Gulf Coast

GULF SHORES, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 15: Waves break ashore near rthe Gulf State Park pier as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on September 15, 2020 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The storm is bringing heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

 Joe Raedle

GULF SHORES, Ala. (CBS46) -- As Hurricane Sally pushed ashore early Wednesday morning, social media lit up with videos from across the Alabama Gulf Coast of pounding rain, high winds and floods.

Here are some of the sights and sounds as Sally roared ashore:

