GULF SHORES, Ala. (CBS46) -- As Hurricane Sally pushed ashore early Wednesday morning, social media lit up with videos from across the Alabama Gulf Coast of pounding rain, high winds and floods.
Here are some of the sights and sounds as Sally roared ashore:
Current conditions in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Wind and rain has really picked up. A lot of streets are flooded. Local curfew has everyone in doors from 8pm-6am. #HurricaneSally pic.twitter.com/ylkgpkKDlP— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) September 16, 2020
Gulf Shores is getting hit hard as the eye wall is getting closer. #HurricaneSally #Sally @FOX10News @NWSMobile pic.twitter.com/CmaA4ozi6b— Tyler Fingert (@TylerFingert) September 16, 2020
This is what it sounds like in the stairwell. That wind is knocking the door around. #HurricaneSally #Sally #alwx @FOX10News pic.twitter.com/O8PauCwXt5— Tyler Fingert (@TylerFingert) September 16, 2020
The eye of #HurricaneSally is over Gulf Shores right now. Here's a look at some of the damage we can see from our vantage point. #Sally #alwx #Alabama @FOX10News pic.twitter.com/1Br9d4TuqX— Tyler Fingert (@TylerFingert) September 16, 2020
The sun is now up and we can see some of the damage left behind in Gulf Shores. The pictures were taken near Hwy 59 and Beach Blvd. #HurricaneSally #Sally #alwx @FOX10News pic.twitter.com/CLtCPNWe4Z— Tyler Fingert (@TylerFingert) September 16, 2020
Northern eyewall of #sally in #orangebeach #alabama. #HurricaneSally pic.twitter.com/qYAXSaUWU2— Robert Ray (@RobertRayJourno) September 16, 2020
The inner eyewall of #HurricaneSally is absolutely brutal and refuses to let up. Should be in the eye within the next 15-20 mins hopefully.. #Sally #alwx #flwx pic.twitter.com/Ac6tvdqBVy— ☈ Chris Jackson ☈ (@ChrisJacksonSC) September 16, 2020
