ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Frozen sausage patties sold at Walmart have been pulled off the shelves due to a salmonella risk.
George’s Prepared Foods, based in Caryville, Tenn. recalled more than 6,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage patty products.
The firm’s third-party cold storage facility inadvertently shipped the ready-to-eat products to stores.
The ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage patty items were produced on April 19, 2019, April 27, 2019, May 7, 2019 and May 9, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:
- 24.92-ounce packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.
- 24.92-ounce packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.
- 35.6-ounce packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.
The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on the package.
So far, there have been no reports of anyone falling ill.
The foodborne illness can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.
