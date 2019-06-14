ATLANTA (CBS46) – A salon worker left work early Friday morning only to be assaulted by two men who also robbed her.
According to Atlanta Police, a worker at the Joli Cheveux Salon Suites was finishing an appointment with a client by the name of Kiki around 1 a.m. Friday. As the client left, the worker said she saw her trying to tamper with the door. Shortly after that, police said two men tried to open the door as well.
The worker called the salon owner to tell them about the incident. The owner pulled up a Ring Cam shot of the front door and saw what was going on. The owner told the worker not to leave the building and wait there. The worker decided to leave, but kept the owner on the phone as they went to their car in the parking lot.
Before getting to their car, police said two men grabbed the worker and pulled them to the right side of the building before hitting the worker on the head. Police said the owner could hear the worker scream and tried to get to the shop as quickly as possible.
Police said the men stole the worker’s iPhone and black fanny pack before running from the scene. If you have any information about the assault and robbery, call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
