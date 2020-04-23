ATLANTA (CBS46) -There are usually about 20 people working inside the Steve Hightower Hair Salon and Day Spa in Buckhead. Friday, there will be able four people working, as the salon re-opens earlier than expected under Governor Kemp's re-opening initiative.
Hightower says he’s lucky to have such a large salon where he's cleared out most of the furniture and added disinfectants.
"We have disposable gowns for the clients to put on, disposable capes, disposable everything" Hightower told CBS46. even disposable for us to wear, and we will all wear masks and gloves the entire time," he explained.
Hightower has a full service salon, offering services from hair to nails to massages. He is opening with as much caution as possible. The massage therapist is not coming in for another month. He made a face shield for the esthetician. And each station is spread ten feet apart with one client allowed at a time.
"When they’re getting their shampoo they will be given a towel to lay across their faces and no conversation," Hightower explained saying "no mask, no service."
Georgia’s one of the first states to reopen salons and beauty services and Kemp's reopening guidelines as salons to: conduct temperature checks with infrared touchless thermometers, ask employees and clients screening questions about possible illness before then enter, limit people in salons,
maintain social distance and use personal protective equipment.
Hightower has equipped each station with Barbicide, hand sanitizer, disinfecting sprays and cleaners. He says there will be a 15-minute sanitizing period after each client.
Hightower says purchasing the products and making the changes have been costly and difficult. He acknowledges not all salons will be able to.
"This decision was made so fast, even the state board had to come up with a protocol," Hightower said.
"If we didn’t open, they would go somewhere else, so I thought let me do a soft opening and keep these clients booked far apart spread my stations far apart," Hightower went on.
He says that he is not afraid to be in his salon because he knows he is taking precautions. He says he is more afraid of going to the grocery store right now.
Meanwhile restaurants are still waiting on official guidelines from the state.
The Georgia Restaurant Association has put out tips on its blog which have included: minimizing shareable plates and using disposable menus.
They too will be challenged to space out seating among customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.